Choosing Prosperity and Security with Trump in the Midterms

Team,

Check out my recent interview with Bob Brooks on Newsmax.

We discuss the importance of the upcoming midterm elections and, related to this, a recent report from CNBC listing America’s 10 most expensive states in 2026, nine of which are Democrat-led.

We also cover the conflict in Iran and the need for the Gulf States to become more responsible, alongside the United States, for the security of the Persian Gulf region.

As I detailed in a piece this month, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed prices falling and wages rising. For over a year, this is the direction Trumpnomics has been taking the United States, bringing inflation down from the 40-year-high 9.1% inflation rate hit during the profligate Biden years.

It’s ironic that the Democrats and “socialists” who want to make affordability the cornerstone of their political message govern nine of the 10 states with the worst affordability problems. These Democrat-led least affordable states include California, New York, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Colorado.

What should resonate with the American people is that President Trump wanted to stop 20 million illegal immigrants from coming into America, stealing our jobs, driving down our wages, changing our culture, and changing our political system.

And he did that literally on Day One.

What has happened with housing affordability has been a true Trump Miracle, because if you take illegal aliens and put them on planes, buses, and trains and get them the hell out of the United States because they’re illegal, housing becomes more affordable for the American people. We’ve seen that happen through President Trump’s policies and actions, and it’s beautiful.

We haven’t seen housing affordability happen, though, in the Democrat-led sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. These Democrat-governed cities have made it more difficult to solve the underlying problem, and we haven’t seen housing affordability get better there, unlike the positive results we’ve seen in the rest of the country.

The upcoming midterms in November are a choice. If you want affordability, you’re going to vote for the candidates that President Trump endorses for the House and the Senate.

We have to take and hold the House and the Senate. We’ve seen what happens when the Democrats gain control. I was politically imprisoned because the House of Representatives was taken by the Democrats. Those clowns started issuing illegal subpoenas and weaponizing the process.

Democrats give us inflation, a weaponized justice system, and everything in between, including Marxist movements like ‘defund the police.’

Under President Trump’s leadership, the National Guard has been brought to D.C., the turmoil and disorder of the Biden years has been stopped, it is safe to walk the streets again, and the city has been beautified. If you put the government in the hands of Democrats, danger and turmoil will return across the board.

I love reading your comments. Please share this with family and friends.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

BOB BROOKS: Dr. Peter Navarro, Trump’s administration Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing joins me. And I didn’t know if that was some kind of sting or that Finnerty was continuing on the same thread there.

DR. NAVARRO: I can go there if you want, because it’s the craziest thing that we haven’t been able to crack down on, but we’re working on it. It’s just nuts.

BROOKS: It is nuts, Peter, the kind of stuff that they are putting out there and they’re getting more and more emboldened. So, I want to talk—

DR. NAVARRO: Dangerous nuts, by the way, Bob. Yeah, go ahead.

BROOKS: 10 of the most expensive states, Democrat-led here. Talk about this, how we got here, and where do you think we’re going, and really the messaging to combat what they are trying to sell to the American people.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s start where we’re going. Today’s prints for the Consumer Price Index indicates that Trumpnomics is working splendidly. The trend is down. Where we’ve been going for over a year is to bring inflation and the trend down from the nine percent it hit during the Biden years because of their profligacy. I think, obviously, it’s a great irony that the Democrats and socialists who want to make affordability the cornerstone of their political capital basically have the 10 states in the Union, minus Florida, that have the worst problems with affordability. The thing that always, I think, should resonate with the American people is this, Bob. President Trump wanted to stop 20 million illegal immigrants coming into America, stealing our jobs, driving down our wages, changing our culture, changing our political system. And he did that literally on Day One. Now, what has happened on the housing affordability issue has been a true Trump miracle, because if you take those people and you put them on planes, buses, and trains and get them the hell out because they’re illegal, yes, housing demand falls dramatically and so does the housing problem in terms of prices. And we’ve seen that beautifully. And what we haven’t seen though, Bob, is in the sanctuary cities—the Chicagos and the New Yorks and the Los Angeles of this country—where it’s been more difficult to solve that problem, we haven’t seen housing affordability get as better as it is in the rest of the country. That’s all you need to know. I mean, this is a choice. It’s going to be a choice in November. And if you want affordability, you’re going to vote Trump and the candidates that Donald John Trump endorses in the House and the Senate because we have to take and hold the House and the Senate. Look, I went to prison, Bob, because we lost the House of Representatives. Those clowns started throwing out illegal subpoenas and weaponizing the process. And I’m telling you, just, we cannot let the Democrats gain control of this country again because they’ll give us inflation, they’ll give us a weaponized justice system, and everything in between. Never mind the, like, ‘defund the police’ and all this kind of stuff like that. I’m in Washington, DC. This truck where I’m in, spoiler alert, this is not a studio. It’s a beautiful truck—

BROOKS: I’m sure it is.

DR. NAVARRO: —that’s a studio. This would be a dangerous place if it weren’t for the National Guard here in this neighborhood. Okay? This place is safe because Trump brought the National Guard to Washington, DC, and now people are free to walk around the streets. You put the government in the hands of the Democrats, it’s going to cost you more and it could cost you your life, and everything in between is just as bad.

BROOKS: Well, as the Speaker pointed out, could it cost us our constitutional republic here. And I don’t think, you know, he—just by accident, he chose to talk about this today. I think something happened in that meeting and they said, ‘oh boy, we got a real problem on our hands, we got to address it.’ Something else I want to talk about involves Iran, but our economy, Peter, as a whole yesterday, the President, he was proposing a 20-percent toll on all the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, he backed off on that. This is what he posted about after some conversations. He said he decided to replace the 20-percent United States Reimbursement Fee with trade and investment deals on the various Gulf States will be making with the United States. Talk about what that could look like, what that could mean, but then, really, all the other trade deals the President has cut and how these are going to take time here to come to the United States untl they come to fruition.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s think about a couple of things. First of all, the Strait of Hormuz has been, historically, a choke point, but what we’re seeing right now is an epiphany among the Gulf States and the rest of the world that Iran, as long as that regime stays in power, is going to pose a threat. So what we’re seeing in Trump Time, in real speed time, we’re seeing the world diversify away from the Strait of Hormuz as a way of tamping down on any inflationary pressures that the mullahs could otherwise exert on the world economy. So, that’s number one. Number two, it’s like, just like in NATO, the European allies are free riders. American taxpayers pay the biggest bill in NATO. It’s also true that in the Middle East security there, the free riders there are the Gulf States. You know, it’s the Saudis, Kuwait, Qatar, and on down. And what President Trump wants to do, I think, is to have the Gulf States be infinitely more responsible in a joint way with the United States for security of that region. And one way, obviously, to do that is through investment, which defrays the cost of us having to be the policemen of the Strait of Hormuz. So, there’s—I think it’s really important. This whole conflict with Iran has really crystallized the danger and also the ways that we can work around in a way which will get us to economic prosperity and permanently lower oil prices. And the Gulf States, they’re going to have to share the burden. And one way to do that is through investment, just like NATO has to share the burden by having the NATO countries pay more. And by the way, you know, where are the British and the French and the Germans and the rest of Europe which get the oil from the Strait of Hormuz to, you know, to light their lights? Why aren’t they helping more with this issue?

BROOKS: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, the President, he’s got a big chess game going on on behalf of the American people, and we have to win that chess game. It’s as much as a strategic and thought game as it is bombs. And Trump—Donald John Trump is winning this war, but we’ve got to get everybody involved on the ally side to make sure that that regime doesn’t do what it’s been able to do in the past.

BROOKS: And what they set out to do. And I think, Peter, that so many world leaders, whether it’s here in the United States or across Europe or across the Middle East have said for decades, something’s got to be done about Iran. You’ve got to give President Trump credit to having the courage, the Administration, to actually finally go do something, not just talk here. Peter Navarro, we’ve got to leave it there. Always a pleasure. Good to see you.

DR. NAVARRO: Take care, Bob.

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